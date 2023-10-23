Wreaths Across America to honor Knoxville veterans

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wreaths Across America is taking donations, fundraising to honor veterans buried in Knoxville’s three veteran cemeteries with evergreen wreaths closer to Christmastime.

Last year, Wreaths Across America was able to place wreaths on all 18,000 graves in the Knoxville area for only the second time. This year, they hope to do it a third time, with an even higher target.

“The number of veterans to honor increases every year; there are 15 to 20 funerals conducted at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on E. Governor John Sevier Highway per week,” Wreaths Across America officials said. “Our goal is now somewhere over 19,000 veterans to honor and remember with a wreath.”

Saturday, Dec. 16, the organization will be taking volunteers to place wreaths on over 200 veteran gravesites at Magnolia Cemetery at 2 p.m.

The group receives no state or federal funding, so all money Wreaths Across America receives comes from donations. Those interested can make a donation online for $17 to sponsor a wreath. Checks can also be mailed to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 50054, Knoxville, TN 37950.

