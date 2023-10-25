37-year Knoxville city judge looks to hold off opponent in November election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Incumbent Knoxville City Judge John Rosson will face off against Tyler Caviness for city judge in the November election.

The race for city judge was very tight during the primary election as Rosson edged Caviness by just over 200 votes. Rosson has been the Knoxville city judge since 1986, which was before his opponent was even born.

Rosson said his experience is key for him during this election.

“I got the job because I have this experience. I think the experience is very good. I think judge jobs, and you can think I’m biased saying this, but I think judge jobs, you get better with time,” Rosson said.

Tyler Caviness currently works as a private practice attorney and adjunct professor for the UT Legal Clinic. He said a lot needs to change in the city court office and Knoxville hasn’t had the chance to do that with Rosson in office this long.

“It’s just about after being in that office for that long, it’s tough to bring a new perspective into the office every day, and Knoxville changes, culture changes and what that court needs changes,” Caviness said.

Caviness said he wants to provide more accessibility and transparency to the city court system if elected. He also wants to build a better city court website.

John Rosson said some of the technological advancements in the city court system are already happening Wednesday with the new public safety complex opening. He said this would be an updated courtroom.

“Very modern and very pretty. It’s bigger than the old courtroom. It is very nice and I’m proud of it and I’m glad to be associated with it,” Rosson said.

Tyler Caviness also wants to put an emphasis on treating the people who walk into his courtroom fairly. He said it’s because many of them are dealing with low-level incidents such as traffic tickets, parking tickets or underage alcohol tickets to name a few.

“These are, for the most part, people who are missing dinner with their kids to come be in your courtroom. They deserve you respecting their time and efficient and running your courtroom fairly,” Caviness said.

Rosson agrees with Caviness and calls people who walk into his courtroom ‘ordinary people’.

“I enjoy hearing their stories. I like to listen to people. It’s my job to listen. I relate to these people. It’s just a lot of fun. I like to work,” Rosson said.

Absentee and early voting has already started. Absentee voting ends Oct. 31, early voting ends Nov. 2 and Election Day is on Nov. 7.

