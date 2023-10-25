Building warmth and some wind, ahead of a cold front for Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are staying warm, with a little more of a breeze to end the week. The transition of the weekend to the start of next week will be a jarring change, from a very warm to chilly showers, and layers with the Halloween costume!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly sunny day, with a light breeze. And, yet again, it’s about 10 degrees above average with a forecast high for Knoxville at 77 degrees.

Tonight is mostly clear, with patchy fog developing by morning, and a low of 49 degrees. It’s not as cold as the day to day heating starts impacting the morning lows!

LOOKING AHEAD

The area of high pressure that we’ve been telling you about on WVLT News continues to dominate our region, letting heat build and keeping the weather quiet.

A few more clouds are possible Thursday, but we’re still warm at 78 degrees in Knoxville. Only a stray shower is possible along the Plateau Thursday, and we’ll feel breezier conditions. Gusts can pick up to 15 mph at times, occasionally closer to 20 mph in our higher elevations.

Isolated rain is possible on Friday too, mainly for Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky. We’ll continue to see more clouds at times, starting out Friday warmer in the mid 50s and topping out in the upper 70s again. Gusts are up to 15 mph again Friday, and occasionally closer to 20 mph in our higher elevations.

This weekend, dress for heat! We’re in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the next cold front is aimed at moving in Monday, and moving down those temperatures! We’ll have some rain Monday, but we will all feel temperatures shift back to 60s Monday and even 50s on Tuesday for Halloween. Make plans to have the jackets handy and layers under the costumes!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

