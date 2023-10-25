Crews respond to house fire in Powell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to reports of a house fire around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the 7700 block of Keswick Rd. in the Powell Community. Officials with Rural Metro Fire said that when crews arrived on the scene, they found a kitchen fire inside with all occupants safely outside the building.

The fire was extinguished quickly with the home sustaining mostly smoke damage upstairs, and some fire damage in the kitchen, according to officials.

Rural Metro Fire officials report that there is an investigation into the cause of the fire, and the American Red Cross will help the occupants while their home is being repaired.

