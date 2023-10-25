Crossville man arrested after exposing himself to 78 children, Knoxville police say

Zachary Walden, 29, was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, according to a report.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Crossville man was arrested after exposing himself to over 70 children in Knoxville, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

On Tuesday at around 9:40 a.m., a Knoxville Police Department officer responded to a call of indecent exposure at Calhoun’s on the River on Neyland Drive.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who told officers that she was taking 78 children on a field trip.

Some school children and other chaperones noticed Zachary Walden, 29, climbing out of the river naked, according to the report.

Officers then arrested Walden, who began yelling and cursing at officers.

Walden was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

