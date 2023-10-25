Former Zoo Knoxville elephant Jana euthanized at sanctuary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jana the elephant, who spent decades at Zoo Knoxville before moving on to The Elephant Sanctuary for late life care, was euthanized Friday at 43 years old.

Jana’s health had been in decline for weeks, the sanctuary said in a Facebook post, leading to mobility issues. It was those mobility issues that eventually pushed caretakers to euthanize the elephant, the announcement said.

“Nosey (another elephant) was observed being ‘supportive’ toward Jana during her final days, standing quietly by her side and offering gentle touches. When Jana passed away, Nosey remained close and was provided access to Jana until her burial,” the announcement said.

Janice Zeitlin, The Elephant Sanctuary’s CEO, offered thanks to the staffs of both the sanctuary and Zoo Knoxville.

“We are devastated by the loss of Jana,” Zeitlin said. “At The Sanctuary, we are committed to providing individualized care for aging elephants — their comfort and well-being is always of primary importance. End of life care comes with challenges, loss, and heartbreak. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sanctuary Staff, Zoo Knoxville, and all those who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to providing Jana compassion and care.”

Jana arrived at Zoo Knoxville in 1988, living there until moving to the sanctuary in May of this year.

“Jana was intelligent, spirited, and confident and we feel very fortunate to have the privilege of knowing her during her years at Zoo Knoxville. She spent her last months just as we hoped, exploring the hills and forests in Hohenwald, swimming in the water holes, and making a new friend with Nosey. While we are heartbroken at her loss, we are comforted that she left this world surrounded by people who loved and cared for her as we did,” said Zoo Knoxville President and CEO Lisa New.

According to the sanctuary, Jana was hurt in 2010 during an altercation with another elephant. Since then, she had had trouble with her elbow and right forelimb.

