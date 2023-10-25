Future of South Knoxville’s Burger Boys uncertain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Burger Boys, an icon of South Knoxville known for “free fries,” is closing up shop to make way for the upcoming Kerns Food Hall.

Owner Jeffery “Andre” Bryant said he made the decision to close Burger Boys out of a sense of community, choosing to support Kerns Food Hall as part of South Knoxville’s transformative projects, which also includes an in-the-works pedestrian bridge connecting to UT’s campus.

In a message to Burger Boys customers, Bryant said he wanted to free up space at the traffic light located near the Kerns site. In the message, Bryant said he was working closely with Kerns developer Alex Dominguez.

The future of Burger Boys is uncertain, however, according to a post on the business’s Facebook made by Bryant.

“Now, the question that’s on everyone’s mind: Will Burger Boys relocate? The answer, for the time being, remains uncertain,” Bryant’s post said. “I have cherished every moment spent serving you all at Burger Boys. And I promise that I will keep you updated when I decide on the perfect location for the new Burger Boys in the near future.”

In his statement, Bryant said he wants to collaborate with the Kerns project out of interest in the community of South Knoxville.

