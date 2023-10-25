Deadly fire likely caused by smoking near oxygen, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Karen Sue Rutledge, 66, of Knoxville, died Wednesday in a house fire on Fort Sumter Road, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Rural Metro Fire responded to the single-wide home after neighbors called about it around 3:00 a.m. after hearing an explosion, KCSO said.

According to KCSO, investigators were unable to determine the cause of the fire since the house was so damaged. However, based on witnesses and family statements, KCSO said it was likely that the fire was started because someone was smoking near an oxygen tank.

