Deadly fire likely caused by smoking near oxygen, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

Woman dead after a home catches fire in the Halls area
One person is dead after a house fire in the Halls area early this morning.
By Kathryn Fellhoelter
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Karen Sue Rutledge, 66, of Knoxville, died Wednesday in a house fire on Fort Sumter Road, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Rural Metro Fire responded to the single-wide home after neighbors called about it around 3:00 a.m. after hearing an explosion, KCSO said.

According to KCSO, investigators were unable to determine the cause of the fire since the house was so damaged. However, based on witnesses and family statements, KCSO said it was likely that the fire was started because someone was smoking near an oxygen tank.

