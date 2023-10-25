Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash

KCSO asked people to avoid the area while they work the scene.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane Wednesday, KCSO Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn told WVLT News.

The office asked people to avoid the area while they work the scene, adding that the crash involved two cars.

The person who died was later identified as Daniel Branzuela Bell, 23, of Knoxville.

