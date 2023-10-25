Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane Wednesday, KCSO Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn told WVLT News.

The office asked people to avoid the area while they work the scene, adding that the crash involved two cars.

The person who died was later identified as Daniel Branzuela Bell, 23, of Knoxville.

