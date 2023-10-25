Knoxville EMT nominated as Vocalist of the Year honored at Grand Ole Opry

Aaron Carter is an emergency medical technician by day and a country music singer-songwriter by night.
Knoxville EMT nominated as Vocalist of the Year to perform at Grand Ole Opry
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Aaron Carter is chasing his dream of being a country music singer-songwriter, but during the day, he’s saving lives as an emergency medical technician (EMT) with AMR.

“I have a desire to serve,” Carter said.

Carter grew up in Rockwood. He said his family was relatively poor, but he watched his dad work extremely hard as an EMT to support his family. Carter said the hard work ethic he learned from his dad propels him to chase his dreams while serving the community.

“Music has really allowed me to tell my story and other people’s stories that I grew up with, growing up in Rockwood,” Carter said.

Now, Carter has been nominated as Vocalist of the Year and is being recognized on country music’s biggest stage: the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The iconic venue hosted the ninth annual Josie Music Awards, the largest independent music award show in the world.

“As soon as I stepped inside the auditorium of the Grand Ole Opry, I was just blown away,” Carter said.

Carter is using his platform to give back to his roots, working with multiple organizations based in Roane County. Some are the same groups that helped his family make ends meet. Carter said he wants to inspire kids from Rockwood to work hard and always keep working toward achieving their goals.

“It don’t matter where you come from. If you put in enough work, enough heart and you have the desire to reach a goal, you’re going to make it happen,” Carter said.

Carter is releasing his debut album in January. It’s available for pre-order now.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

