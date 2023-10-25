More changes coming to Laurel Falls Trail in the Smokies

Laurel Falls Trail is the most popular hiking spot in the GSMNP.
Laurel Falls Trail is the most popular hiking spot in the GSMNP.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service is improving the Laurel Falls Trail even further, planning to overhaul guest experiences completely. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has completed an environmental assessment and approved the next stages in the Laurel Falls project.

Laurel Falls Trail is the most popular hiking spot in the GSMNP. Given the influx of traffic, the park will be improving aspects of the trail by doing the following:

  • Resurfacing and widening the trail
  • Building a new viewing platform
  • Installing new signs at the trailhead and along the trail
  • Building a wider bridge at the falls
  • Expanding and improving parking
  • Including a shuttle service to the trail

The work will start in 2024, park officials said, adding that the trail should be closed for around 18 months. Revenue from the park’s new parking tag program will help fund parts of the project.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Joe Sturgill
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Contractors said they are on track to finish the extension of Jake Thomas road five months...
Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Lots of Halloween fun this weekend for you and your family!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Warm weekend ahead of cold front early next week
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
A high school basketball coach caught with pot. Plus, Dolly plans to debut her new album in...
TN In Ten 10-27-23
Jacob is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun