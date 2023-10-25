More changes coming to Laurel Falls Trail in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service is improving the Laurel Falls Trail even further, planning to overhaul guest experiences completely. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has completed an environmental assessment and approved the next stages in the Laurel Falls project.

Laurel Falls Trail is the most popular hiking spot in the GSMNP. Given the influx of traffic, the park will be improving aspects of the trail by doing the following:

Resurfacing and widening the trail

Building a new viewing platform

Installing new signs at the trailhead and along the trail

Building a wider bridge at the falls

Expanding and improving parking

Including a shuttle service to the trail

The work will start in 2024, park officials said, adding that the trail should be closed for around 18 months. Revenue from the park’s new parking tag program will help fund parts of the project.

