More clouds but staying warm to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warm temperatures continue, but we are adding in a few more clouds over the next several days. The cold front is still on track to move in early next week bringing rain and a big cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with some patchy fog by the morning. Temperatures will only drop to near 49 degrees. I would still grab the light jacket, but it won’t be as cool.

Thursday starts out with sunshine with a few clouds by the afternoon. Highs will be near 78 degrees. Our average high for this time of year is around 68 degrees, so that is 10 degrees above normal! There is a possibility for a stray shower, mainly along the Plateau and in the southern valley. It could be a little bit breezy with gusts up to 15 mph. We could see gusts closer to 20 mph along the Plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

Isolated showers are possible on Friday mainly for Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky. We’ll continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to gust up to 15-20 mph.

This weekend, dress for the heat! We’re near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday with that mixture of sun and clouds both days.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the cold front arrives Monday bringing scattered showers and a big cool down. Most of the rain arrives Monday with a few showers lingering early Tuesday. Temperatures are chilly for Halloween! Make plans to have the jackets handy and layers under the costumes!

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

