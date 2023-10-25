New security grant allows Tennessee daycares to apply for bullet-resistant film

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new grant is being offered to help Tennessee daycares enhance security.

It will allow eligible childcare programs to apply for things like bullet-resistant film for windows and doors, security cameras, and AED devices.

“This grant exists to really focus on providing a safe environment so when parents are dropping off their kids for work, they know that these programs have what they need to keep their children safe,” Whit Gardner, with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, said.

Gardner works with ChildcareTennessee, a Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee statewide initiative. They are offering the grant in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Human Services. The Safety Supplemental Grant allows child care providers licensed with TDHS to apply for up to $4,000 to purchase safety and security items.

The grants can also be used to hire consultants to assess security needs and safety instructors for staff.

“After a year of the unthinkable in Tennessee — school shootings, threats of violence, and tragic incidents at child care programs — children’s safety is on many residents’ minds,” the foundation said in a media release.

The foundation points to mass shootings in Tennessee and deaths at unlicensed child care programs as why the new grant is important and needed.

“This year, we’ve had terrible reminders about how important safety and program quality are,” said Anne Clem, ChildcareTennessee Grant Manager. “Child care providers should not have to worry about finances when it comes to providing a high-quality, safe environment to care for children.”

The addition of Safety Supplemental grants means a total of at least $8,000 is now available to child care providers to enhance quality and safety in their programs. To learn more about Community Foundation’s work supporting child care, visit its website.

