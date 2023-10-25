No one is home at Knoxville staple Archer’s BBQ

Archer’s has treated Knoxvillians and visitors alike to Memphis-style barbeque for years, with several locations popping up throughout East Tennessee.
Archer’s BBQ, a Knoxville favorite, could be gone for good.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
WVLT News went to the Kingston Pike location after hearing reports it was not open to find the door padlocked shut. Additionally, Archer’s social media, across all platforms, seems to have been either locked or deleted. The business’s website now only lists a pop-up claiming it is under maintenance.

WVLT News also tried calling Archer’s locations, but the phones were either not connected or went straight to voicemail- voicemails with full inboxes.

Archer’s has not made an official announcement about the apparent closings.

