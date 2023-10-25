Nonprofit gives hundreds of coats to young children to help them keep warm this winter

Hundreds of kids in Oregon were able to get a new coat thanks to the nonprofit Operation Warm. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Hundreds of elementary school students in Oregon received free new coats to help them bundle up this coming winter.

The coat drive was held at Woodlawn Elementary on Tuesday. About 300 students were able to pick out their coats with the help of their own personal shopper.

Operation Warm is the nonprofit behind the event. Their team provided the coats to the children with the help of FedEx, who shipped the clothes to the school.

Second grader Ellayah Ahchre said she was grateful to be able to pick out her new jacket.

“It has so many pretty colors and it’s nice, warm and cozy.” Ellayah said. “And it only cost a high-five.”

The students had more than 350 coats to choose from during the event.

FedEx employees were also there to help pass out the coats. They said their team helps support the event every year and it’s always amazing to see the kids’ reaction, bringing a smile to everyone involved.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Joe Sturgill
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Contractors said they are on track to finish the extension of Jake Thomas road five months...
Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

International Save A Live Tour comes to Tellico Plains High School
International Save A Live Tour comes to Tellico Plains High School
Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Lots of Halloween fun this weekend for you and your family!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing. (CNN/Pool via Local...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Maine shooting news conference
Warm weekend ahead of cold front early next week
Warm weekend ahead of cold front early next week