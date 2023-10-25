Tennessee part of federal lawsuit against Facebook, Instagram parent company Meta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is one of more than 40 states suing Meta, the parent company behind Facebook and Instagram, claiming it harms kids’ mental health.

Leaders from the McNabb Center said social media itself is not a bad thing, but it can cause anxiety and depression in kids, who are still developing emotionally and trying to figure out who they are.

In a news conference this week, Tennessee’s Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti, said Meta misled people by misrepresenting that the platform was safe by hiding research showing that it wasn’t.

The Director for Children’s Mental Health Programming at the McNabb Center said humans are wired to interact with each other, and that social media gives us a narrow view of the real world since we’re only seeing select moments.

”Increases in access to social media can increase your risk for depression, anxiety, feelings of guilt, shame, fear when it’s used to an excessive standpoint,” Lindsay Stone said.

Stone said social media creates a comparison culture and can make things harder for kids who are still developing and figuring out where they fit in.

Stone said there is no set age kids should start using social media, but instead, parents need to know their child’s maturity level and what kind of boundaries they need to set on social media use.

Meta responded to the lawsuits in a statement saying, “We’re disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.