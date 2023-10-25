Tennessee part of federal lawsuit against Facebook, Instagram parent company Meta

East Tennessee mental health expert warns against kids using too much social media because of negative side effects
Tennessee part of federal lawsuit against Meta, the parent company behind Facebook and Instagram
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is one of more than 40 states suing Meta, the parent company behind Facebook and Instagram, claiming it harms kids’ mental health.

Leaders from the McNabb Center said social media itself is not a bad thing, but it can cause anxiety and depression in kids, who are still developing emotionally and trying to figure out who they are.

In a news conference this week, Tennessee’s Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti, said Meta misled people by misrepresenting that the platform was safe by hiding research showing that it wasn’t.

The Director for Children’s Mental Health Programming at the McNabb Center said humans are wired to interact with each other, and that social media gives us a narrow view of the real world since we’re only seeing select moments.

”Increases in access to social media can increase your risk for depression, anxiety, feelings of guilt, shame, fear when it’s used to an excessive standpoint,” Lindsay Stone said.

Stone said social media creates a comparison culture and can make things harder for kids who are still developing and figuring out where they fit in.

Stone said there is no set age kids should start using social media, but instead, parents need to know their child’s maturity level and what kind of boundaries they need to set on social media use.

Meta responded to the lawsuits in a statement saying, “We’re disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Joe Sturgill
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Contractors said they are on track to finish the extension of Jake Thomas road five months...
Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Lots of Halloween fun this weekend for you and your family!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Warm weekend ahead of cold front early next week
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
A high school basketball coach caught with pot. Plus, Dolly plans to debut her new album in...
TN In Ten 10-27-23
Jacob is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun