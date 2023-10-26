City of Knoxville Public Safety Complex officially opens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First responders in Knoxville are closer than ever with the official opening of the city’s new public safety complex.

While many departments began moving in back in January, construction is now complete and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with city leaders signified a new future for the landscape of North Knoxville.

This $70,000,000 and more than 200,000 square foot project will be the new home of the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, emergency management, and the backup 9-1-1 call center.

“It’s all in one spot it’s great for us,” said Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks with the Knoxville Fire Department.

This new building gives departments like KFD and KPD more space and updated facilities that not only make these first responders more comfortable but also help these departments maximize their time.

“That extra capacity gives us the opportunity to hold overlapping police academy’s this year and beyond so we can train the future generations of the police department while enhancing the existing training for our veteran officers as well,” said Chief Paul Noel with KPD.

KPD’s old headquarters will be demolished and turned into a science museum for the city.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.