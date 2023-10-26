Crash temporarily closes lanes on I-40 in Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash between multiple cars closed several lanes of I-40 East in Jefferson County Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Mark Nagi with the department said that a vehicle overturned on the median of the interstate, adding that a medical helicopter responded to the scene. Specifics of the injuries have not been released at this time.

All lanes were open as of 10:40 a.m.

