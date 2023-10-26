Dolly Parton announces ‘ROCKSTAR’ album first-listen events at movie theaters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In celebration of her upcoming debut rock album, Dolly Parton has announced a series of first-listen events for “ROCKSTAR” at movie theaters worldwide, including here in Knoxville.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16. Fans will be able to hear full songs from the album for the first time and see new footage. A portion of ticket sales will also benefit Music Will, a group that helps teachers and students with music education.

There are tickets available for Regal Downtown West, Pinnacle, AMC in Foothills and more here.

