Endangered Young Adult Alert issued for missing 19-year-old

The woman was last seen Oct. 15 in Kingsport.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for a missing 19-year-old named Hollynn Snapp.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for a missing 19-year-old named Hollynn Snapp.

TBI says the alert has been issued in accordance with the Holly Bobo Act on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Snapp was last seen on Oct. 15 in the area of Bell Ridge Dr. in Kingsport, according to TBI.

Snapp is 4-foot, 8-inches, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Snapp’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Joe Sturgill
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Contractors said they are on track to finish the extension of Jake Thomas road five months...
Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Lots of Halloween fun this weekend for you and your family!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
A high school basketball coach caught with pot. Plus, Dolly plans to debut her new album in...
TN In Ten 10-27-23
Jacob is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun
Officials give an update on the mass shooting in Maine and search for the suspect
Officials give an update on the mass shooting in Maine and search for the suspect