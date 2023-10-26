Hamblen County lieutenant’s mother dies following house fire

Hefner’s mother, Pam McElhaney, was stuck inside the home Sunday evening as it caught fire, eventually being rescued by sheriff’s deputies and fire crews and being taken to the hospital.
Lieutenant Eddie Hefner with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office has lost his mother after she was trapped in their home during a house fire.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lieutenant Eddie Hefner with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office has lost his mother after she was trapped in their home during a house fire, the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning.

Hefner’s mother, Pam McElhaney, was stuck inside the home Sunday evening as it caught fire, eventually being rescued by sheriff’s deputies and fire crews and being taken to the hospital. The fire also destroyed the home.

“We, his HCSO family, ask that you continue to pray for Lt. Hefner and his entire family during this most difficult time,” sheriff’s office officials said in a statement.

A GoFundMe was set up on Hefner’s behalf following the fire. Hefner said he was grateful for the community’s support, kindness and love.

