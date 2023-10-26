Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A road that has been on the drawing board in Pigeon Forge for 10 years could be completed sooner than expected.

Jake Thomas Road is being extended by two miles and cost more than $30 M to construct.

In a status update meeting Wednesday, contractors with the Blalock Company said they intend to have Jake Thomas Road open in December.

Mark Miller has worked on this project for 10 years and said he’s excited to complete it.

“It will help. It will move people. It’s going to be a five-lane road. And it’s, you know, a little over two miles and it’s going to connect some major attractions we have here in Sevier County,” said Miller.

The first connection from the parkway to the state’s largest ticketed attraction, Dollywood.

It’s not just construction on the road, as new hotels are also already going up.

“You can see now if you drive out we got hotels being built on the road already. So people are anticipating the opening, and we’re just really excited about what it’s going to how it’s going to help move traffic around for Pigeon Forge,” said Miller.

For people just doing daily activities in Pigeon Forge, like going to work or the grocery store. They hope Jake Thomas Road helps them get there both faster and safer.

“The sight distance will be better than some of the other roads that we’ve been using like Ridge Road. It will it’ll be a lot better have more room to spread. Out the tourists or visitors with people that live here,” said Doug Blalock who has drivers in large trucks running all over Sevier County for the Blalock Companies.

The views on this two-mile drive are spectacular and it should open just before Christmas, which historically is the busiest week of the year.

“We’re busy all the time now. But that is an extremely busy time because school’s out. We have a lot of conferences youth groups come into town,” said Miller.

The City of Pigeon Forge fronted much of the bill for the new road with TDOT kicking in the rest.

