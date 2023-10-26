Knox County Sheriff’s Office makes three arrests in ongoing vehicle burglary investigation

Authorities are making progress in finding the ones responsible for the car burglaries.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A recent string of car burglaries has caused some concern in the local community, especially because law enforcement cruisers have been included as targets. Detectives with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office have been making progress in finding who is responsible for these burglaries.

Previous Coverage: Knox County Sheriff’s Office gives latest update in string of car burglaries

On Tuesday, the KCSO Property Crimes Division served an arrest warrant on Dalton Kevin Davis who was believed to be involved with the burglaries. According to officials, after the arrest, detectives searched Davis’s home and found evidence to confirm his involvement. KCSO said Davis was charged with four vehicle burglaries, theft of $1,000 to $2,500 and vandalism.

Based on KCSO’s findings during their investigation, investigators with the Knoxville Police Department and Knoxville Fire Department were able to charge Davis with arson, burning personal property, tampering with evidence, theft of property between $60,000 and $250,000 and aggravated burglary.

William Brewster and Zachary Jordan, who had previously been questioned and were in police custody, were also charged with burning personal property, theft of property and tampering with evidence, according to officials.

KCSO said there are additional charges coming as the investigation is still ongoing.

