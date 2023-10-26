Knoxville child abuse survivor speaks out in new book

This story may be triggering for those who have experienced sexual abuse or trauma. If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, help is available. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 for confidential support.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman who survived sexual abuse and incest as a child is taking her trauma and turning it into purpose. The woman uses the alias Rachel Freed to protect her privacy.

Freed experienced sexual abuse from her father at age 12 until she moved out of her childhood home when she turned 18. She became pregnant by her father at 16 and went to Alabama to get an abortion.

“Pregnancy is not uncommon in these situations,” Freed said. “I have discovered from people who have talked to me and just blown me away.”

She said she carried the burden of her trauma throughout her adult life. When she left home, she said she struggled and almost became homeless.

“I certainly wasn’t where I wanted to be in my life,” Freed said. “Things needed to change. I realized my life was out of control.”

In her thirties, Freed was determined to make changes to her life. Shortly after making this resolution, her father died which she said made her feel free to make real change.

During that time, the statute of limitations in Tennessee only allowed child abuse victims to file against their perpetrators within one year of turning 18. She said she knew something needed to change.

“You turn 18 and you’ve got a year to decide if you want to file against your perpetrator or not. You don’t even know what world you’re in. So it wasn’t long enough and it was like surely I could do something about this,” Freed said.

That’s when Freed decided it was time to speak up. She went to Tennessee state legislators and shared her traumatic story.

Her push for change came with challenges but cleared the way for beneficial opportunities for other victims. Now in Tennessee, child abuse victims can report sexual abuse for 15 years after turning 18. Freed said this experience helped her realize the power of sharing her experience.

“It’s necessary for other survivors to relate. I think that when they hear someone speaking of their experiences, it strengthens them,” Freed said.

Freed soon after wrote her book “He Is Forever With Me: Surviving and Thriving after Sexual Abuse.” The book details her experience of dealing with her trauma and learning to survive and recover.

Freed has now become involved at local child advocacy centers, a resource that she previously wasn’t able to access because didn’t exist. At 18 years old in the late 1970s, she said she felt lost trying to find any direction for help.

“I can’t even imagine what my life would be like if the centers had been around when I really needed something like that. You know, just getting out on my own at 18, there was no single organization that put it all together so that there was a kinda guide,” Freed said.

On Thursday night, Freed spoke publicly about her story at the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County 15th Anniversary Celebration. The center helps children of Anderson County heal and recover from trauma and abuse. Freed said she hopes speaking out through her book and events like this one will help survivors realize they aren’t alone in their trauma and that a better future is possible.

