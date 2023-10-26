Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man has been charged in a July boating crash on Norris Lake that killed a 12-year-old child, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on July 22 near the Norris Landing Marina, killing Connor Catlett. Norman Joe Sturgill has been charged in the case.

The Bosch Law Firm, which is representing the Catlett family, released a statement about the arrest.

We look forward to some small amount of justice for Connor and the family, as well as for the other children and adults involved. We have great faith in District Attorney General Effler and his staff, and hope for a speedy and just resolution in this immense and unnecessary tragedy.

Sturgill was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

