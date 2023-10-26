Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on July 22 near the Norris Landing Marina, killing Connor Catlett. Norman Joe Sturgill has been charged in the case.
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man has been charged in a July boating crash on Norris Lake that killed a 12-year-old child, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on July 22 near the Norris Landing Marina, killing Connor Catlett. Norman Joe Sturgill has been charged in the case.

Previous Coverage: Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says

The Bosch Law Firm, which is representing the Catlett family, released a statement about the arrest.

We look forward to some small amount of justice for Connor and the family, as well as for the other children and adults involved. We have great faith in District Attorney General Effler and his staff, and hope for a speedy and just resolution in this immense and unnecessary tragedy.

The Bosch Law Firm

Sturgill was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Contractors said they are on track to finish the extension of Jake Thomas road five months...
Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Lots of Halloween fun this weekend for you and your family!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Warm weekend ahead of cold front early next week
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
A high school basketball coach caught with pot. Plus, Dolly plans to debut her new album in...
TN In Ten 10-27-23
Jacob is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun