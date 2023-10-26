National Prescription Drug Take Back Day rolls back through Tennessee in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) encourages Tennesseans across the state to look through their homes to take stock of their prescription medications for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which takes place on Saturday.

“Many people don’t realize it, but theft from medicine cabinets of family and friends is one of the most common and preventable forms of drug diversion,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “This weekend’s event is a great opportunity for Tennesseans to take advantage of the numerous locations across the state to safely dispose of unwanted or expired household pharmaceuticals.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration organizes the day to encourage the safe and secure disposal of potentially addictive and otherwise harmful prescription medications. Special Take Back Day events are organized throughout the day by various community groups, including the state’s Substance Use Prevention Coalitions, law enforcement and other partners. The events are designed to collect thousands of pounds of medications for proper disposal and provide opportunities to start conversations concerning preventing substance misuse and addiction.

To find a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event near you, click here.

Agencies collected more than 8,200 pounds of medications at more than 120 locations across Tennessee in the last National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April of this year. Tennesseans have disposed of more than 350,000 pounds of medications since the creation of the national day.

“It couldn’t be easier to safely and securely dispose of the expired or unneeded prescription medications in your home. Just collect the medications you’re ready to dispose, bring them to an event, and drop them off—no questions asked,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “By reducing the supply of potentially addictive medications and addressing the misuse of prescription pills before it starts, we’re hopeful we can prevent deaths from substance use including fentanyl-laced counterfeit prescription pills.”

For those who miss out on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, you can still safely and securely dispose of medications at one of 383 permanent drug drop boxes across the state. To find a permanent drug drop box near you, click here.

