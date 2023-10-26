‘No active emergency’: Knoxville police investigating threat made to Northwest Middle School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is no active emergency happening as the Knoxville Police Department begins an investigation into a threat made to Northwest Middle School, department officials said on social media.

The school was placed on hard lockdown Thursday morning as a precaution, KPD said, but that lockdown transitioned to a soft lockdown not long after. “There is no active emergency or verified threats at Northwest Middle at this time,” the department said.

At this time, officers are investigating where the threat came from.

