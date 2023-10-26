Partners in Progress raises scholarship money for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group that works to provide free college for every graduate in Sevier County held a fundraiser at the Sevierville Convention Center on Wednesday.

Partners in Progress held a Sevier County Mayor’s Luncheon, which is a fundraiser that raised $110,000 dollars for the educational program.

The fundraiser started in 2016 and the group in attendance heard from the students who have graduated and started to work right in Sevier County where needed.

“Our young people in Sevier County can obtain a four-year degree from college with little or no tuition debt. We don’t know any other county in the state that are doing anything like this,” said Janice Bettis, Partners in Progress Executive Director.

So far, Partners in Progress has given out more than $1 million to pay for college.

