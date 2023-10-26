Partners in Progress raises scholarship money for Sevier County

Graduating seniors in Sevier County can get a four year college degree with little or no out of pocket expense.
Graduating seniors in Sevier County can get a four year college degree with little or no out of pocket expense.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group that works to provide free college for every graduate in Sevier County held a fundraiser at the Sevierville Convention Center on Wednesday.

Partners in Progress held a Sevier County Mayor’s Luncheon, which is a fundraiser that raised $110,000 dollars for the educational program.

The fundraiser started in 2016 and the group in attendance heard from the students who have graduated and started to work right in Sevier County where needed.

“Our young people in Sevier County can obtain a four-year degree from college with little or no tuition debt. We don’t know any other county in the state that are doing anything like this,” said Janice Bettis, Partners in Progress Executive Director.

So far, Partners in Progress has given out more than $1 million to pay for college.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Joe Sturgill
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Contractors said they are on track to finish the extension of Jake Thomas road five months...
Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Lots of Halloween fun this weekend for you and your family!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Warm weekend ahead of cold front early next week
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
A high school basketball coach caught with pot. Plus, Dolly plans to debut her new album in...
TN In Ten 10-27-23
Jacob is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun