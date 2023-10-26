‘The real tragedy is no one got to know him’ | Family remembers 5-year-old son who died of Leukemia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or LLS, puts on a ‘Light the Night Walk’ every year. This walk is a time when the community gets together to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by not just blood cancer but all types of cancers. This year the Hazuda family is playing a special role at the walk to honor their son Penn, who died from Leukemia.

“So Penn was diagnosed at three years old with high-risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia or ALL. High-risk meant that his body was going to be resistant of treatment,” said Jessica Hazuda, Penn’s mother.

Jessica and Eric Hazuda watched their son battle blood cancer for three years. “He wanted to beat his cancer. He would say I’m going to kill my cancer,” they said.

The couple researched every treatment possible and found out their other son, Price, was a 100% match to donate bone marrow to help his brother.

“Which is very odd - 25% of children have a sibling donor that was a hundred percent match,” said Jessica and Eric Hazuda. Leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teens, accounting for almost one out of three cancer diagnoses.

Before his brother could donate, Penn’s cancer spread throughout his entire body and he unfortunately lost his battle to cancer last year at just age five. Price was never able to donate bone marrow, because every time it got close to getting the treatment time, Penn would relapse and his body would be too weak.

“Penn had so many infections in his brain that it caused both his lungs and his heart to quit working and he passed away of cardiac arrest on April 7th, 2023,” said Jessica Hazuda.

The Hazuda’s said this tragedy happened to them for a reason, as hard as that is to process, they still want to be their for other families that are going through this.

“He’s what keeps us going, and getting Penn’s story out there so people understand just how important research is and what LLS is doing to better fund all the research for drugs and better treatment options,” said Jessica Hazuda.

At this year’s ‘Light the Night Walk,’ the Hazuda’s are carrying the torch in honor of Penn. Their family, along with LLS want to be a support system for anyone else who is battling cancer. This year, LLS’s goal is to raise more than $500,000 to go towards research to hopefully put an end to all cancers.

‘They deserve to know him. He was going to be something really special in this world and it was taken away from us, and now it’s our job to make sure that does not happen to another family,” said the Hazuda family.

The ‘Light the Night Walk’ is on Nov. 10, at The University of Tennessee’s, Humanities Lawn, 1115 Volunteer Blvd., Knoxville, TN. The festival activities begin at 5:30 p.m. and the walk ends at 9:00 p.m. You do have to register before you go to receive a light when you get there for the ceremony. To sign up, click here here.

WVLT is a proud sponsor of the ‘Light the Night Walk’ and will be at the event with a booth. Our very own Ted Hall will be the emcee at the event.

