Safety Halloween event in Pigeon Forge Friday

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge hopes kids can learn all about safety and enjoy Halloween at the same time.

The annual Pigeon Forge Halloween Spooktacular and Safety Day is on Friday.

Once again in the parking lot of the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

There’s free trick or treating, games and safety demonstrations the fire chief hopes you’ll bring the kids so they learn how to be safe in a fun environment.

“Fire safety trailer demonstrations, of course, they’ll have some of their tactical rescue team down here doing some demonstrations. So it’s a great time for us to get together and educate our community on something that could save their life,” said Chief Tony Watson with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.

It all starts Friday at 3 p.m. with the safety day and the spooktacular starting at 6 p.m.

