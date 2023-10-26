Staying warm ahead of cold front impacting Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warm temperatures continue into the weekend, so enjoy! We are continuing to track a cold front bringing rain and a big cool down next week. We could see our first widespread freeze of the season!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds stick around tonight allowing us to stay on the warmer side. Temperatures will drop to near 55 degrees by Friday morning.

The mostly to partly cloudy skies continue on and off throughout the day with highs still getting to near 79 degrees. It’s breezy at times, especially along the Plateau, with gusts up to 15 to 20 mph. A stray shower is possible mainly for Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend, dress for the heat! We’re in the low 80s each afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday is breezy again, with southwesterly gusts of 15 to 20 mph.

Your I’m All Vol Forecast for Lexington is a little cooler with some showers and clouds. That’s because that cold front is closer to Lexington, kicking out some showers throughout the day on Saturday. This puts temperatures in the upper 60s in Lexington by 7 p.m., meanwhile, it’s still mid-70s in Knoxville if you’re watching from home.

Vols at Kentucky I'm All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

That cold front we’ve been tracking moves in Monday bringing scattered showers and a big cool down. Highs will drop into the upper 60s. Sadly, it looks like showers could linger into Tuesday including Tuesday evening. We will monitor the timing closely for trick-or-treaters! Halloween will be chilly with highs in the mid-50s. We could be closer to the upper 40s by trick-or-treating time.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, if the rain sticks around, we could see some mountaintop snow early Wednesday morning. We all really cool down after the front with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the low to mid-30s by the middle of the week. We could potentially see our first widespread freeze by next Thursday morning.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

