Breezier and warmer, then a cold front lingers into Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat is on, with more clouds and more wind at times for the next several days. We want to First Alert you to dramatic temperature changes ahead with a cold front, then some mountain snow and a frosty, freezing morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

On this Thursday, we have a mostly sunny day with some more clouds at times. A stray shower is possible on and along the Plateau. Knoxville is warming up to around 78 degrees, which is right at 10 degrees above normal. Some more leaves may blow off the trees at times, with gusts up to 15 mph and 20 mph along the Plateau and the Smoky Mountains.

Tonight will be partly cloudy still, so a stray shower is possible. We’ll only drop to 55 degrees, due to more clouds stirring around.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower is possible Friday mainly for Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky. Most of our area just sees partly cloudy, to occasionally mostly cloudy, views. Knoxville still reaches for 79 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts of 15 to 20 mph.

This weekend, dress for the heat! We’re in the low 80s each afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday is breezy again, with southwesterly gusts of 15 to 20 mph.

Your I’m All Vol Forecast for Lexington is a little cooler, cloudier, with some showers. That’s because that cold front is closer to Lexington, kicking out some showers throughout the day Saturday. This puts temperatures in the upper 60s in Lexington by 7 PM, meanwhile it’s still mid 70s in Knoxville if you’re watching from.

Vols at Kentucky I'm All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the cold front arrives Monday bringing scattered showers and a big cool down. Some showers are now looking to linger into Tuesday, so we’ll continue to keep an eye on potential impacts to trick-or-treating. We’ll see this change to snow in the Smokies late Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, then with a clear sky and colder air, it will be frosty cold for our area Thursday morning with temperatures around freezing!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

