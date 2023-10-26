Two Lenoir City robbery, shooting suspects in custody after multi-state search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lenoir City Police Department held a press conference Thursday, announcing that two suspects in a June robbery and shooting were in custody after a multi-state search.

The robbery and shooting happened at the Walmart on Highway 321 on June 20. During the conference, Chief Don White named Fredrika Johnson and Joshua Raby as the two suspects.

Previous Coverage: Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says

LCPD had to work with out-of-state authorities to take the two into custody in Louisiana.

“The cooperation that went into this case and to be able to get them arrested and brought back to face these charges is just amazing,” White said.

Johnson and Raby are in custody in Lenoir City.

