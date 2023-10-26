Varsity All Access Week 11 Games to Watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The final week of the high school football regular season in East Tennessee is upon us.

Region championships and playoff spots are still up for grabs in the final week of the regular season. Here are five games to watch on this week’s schedule.

FARRAGUT at MARYVILLE | GAME OF THE WEEK

Farragut needs a win and some help to find their way into the postseason. The Red Rebels have won back-to-back games and are playing their best football entering the postseason.

Even with a victory, the Admirals need an HVA upset win over Cleveland to make their way into the playoffs.

RED BANK at LOUDON

It’s one of the best games on paper in Week 11.

Loudon has dropped just one region game this season, a 31-27 decision against Hixson.

Red Bank enters the contest needing a win to capture an undefeated region title.

Loudon wins the region title with a victory.

FULTON at GIBBS

After a disappointing result against Anderson County snapped the Eagles’ six-game winning streak, Gibbs looks to bounce back against Fulton.

The Falcons have locked up a playoff spot thanks to a pair of region wins and will look to play spoiler in the postseason.

SOUTH-DOYLE at ANDERSON COUNTY

A 55-6 win last time out gave Anderson County one of the most impressive wins we’ve seen this season.

The Mavs locked up the region title a week ago and now will look to finish off an undefeated region championship campaign against the Cherokees.

CATHOLIC at BAYLOR

Catholic is looking to finish the regular season with a winning record, taking to the road to close the regular season schedule against Baylor.

The Fighting Irish have lost two in a row and are looking to start a new streak before the playoffs begin against the Red Raiders.

