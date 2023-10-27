Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties

You can get a discounted ticket to Anakeesta for living or working in certain counties.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced the return of its Local Appreciation Days.

People who work or live in Blount, Cocke, Jefferson, or Sevier Counties can get tickets to the mountaintop adventure for just $5. To get the discounted tickets, you must show a valid photo ID with the current address or a paystub within those counties from the last 30 days.

Parts of the proceeds will benefit Friends of the Smokies which helps protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The discount runs from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17.

