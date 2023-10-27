Beyond Resilient: A Survivor’s Story

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, an East Tennessee lawyer is sharing her story of survival exclusively with WVLT.

Jade Peters is a successful lawyer, loving wife and mom of two. Looking at her now, there’s no trace of what she survived. “I still would rather consider myself a survivor rather than a victim,” she said.

It was the summer of 2009. Peters was 25 years old, a college student and recently divorced. She was ready to start dating again. “I saw this person on Facebook that I thought looked like a nice person. So, I sent him a Facebook message, and we agreed to go on a date at some point,” she said.

She began a short-term relationship that quickly turned toxic. Her boyfriend began threatening harm to himself and others. She was concerned for his mental health.

Soon after, she found out she was pregnant.

After weeks of disturbing behavior, Peters broke up with her boyfriend. She thought that was the end of the story.

A couple of weeks passed. Peters got a text message from her ex. He asked if he could pick up clothes he had left at her home before the breakup.

Peters agreed, as long as she didn’t have to see him. “I wasn’t scared at that point. He had threatened to hurt other people, but he never directly threatened me,” she said.

She was next-door neighbors with her parents. From their window, she watched his pickup truck pull in her driveway, then leave.

“At that point, I think, ‘Okay, coast is clear. It’s time to go home,’” she remembered. She never guessed her life was about to change.

She drove the short distance home, parked her car, and got out. “As I was approaching the steps to my house, he came from the corner of the property from the corner of a shed on our property. It was apparent that he parked his vehicle up the road, then walked back to confront me,” she said.

He had been waiting on her to return home.

He had a .22 caliber pistol in hand.

“I stopped for a minute, and I was trying to get the keys to my vehicle to set off the alarm, so it might alert my parents or someone else,” she said.

Despite her best efforts, her key fob stopped working. The alarm never went off.

“He said, ‘I’ll kill you,’ and then he fired his weapon twice, striking me in the face,” Peters said.

She was instantly knocked unconscious. She can faintly remember him running away. She doesn’t know how long she laid on her front porch.

“I laid there for a while, and I thought ‘Well, we’re going to see if there’s a god now,’” she said.

Eventually, she realized nobody was coming to help her. Miraculously, she was able to unlock her front door, crawl inside, and get to the phone. She called her mom. “The first thing I said they were like, ‘What?’ So I repeated myself, and said ‘He shot me!’”

Despite being shot twice in the face, Peters was still alive. An ambulance finally responded to her home in rural Scott County. She was flown by helicopter to UT Medical Center. She underwent surgery to fix her torn esophagus and rebuild the roof of her mouth. She still has bullet fragments in her spine and skull today.

Her unborn child also survived.

“It was frightening. I never thought he would do that to me. I wasn’t afraid. I mean, when he pointed the gun at me, I was just like ‘What are you doing?’” she said.

But, this is far from the end of Peters’ story.

Determined to get an education, she got to work. First, she got an associate’s degree from Roane State Community College. Next, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee Tech. Finally, she secured a full ride to Lincoln Memorial University’s Duncan School of Law.

“If you have a dream and you let someone take that from you, in a way, you’re still being victimized,” she said.

Peters never let what happened to her stop her. She opened JP Law Firm in Scott County and continues helping people today.

“I think it’s just so important to not let your dreams wash away because of something that happened to you, but to take control and be the person who makes your life happen, and shape it the way you want it,” she said.

She’s sharing her story of survival to give others hope.

Peters married her husband Chris, a law enforcement officer in 2010.

She was able to face her shooter in court. He pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and served ten years in Tennessee state prison. He has since been released.

