Bowling event continues to strike support for those with autism

Our Place Art Organization puts on annual fundraiser
Our Place Art Organization
Our Place Art Organization(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our Place Art Organization held its fifth annual Bowl for Autism at Maple Hall Thursday night. The event supports individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

Our Place Art Organization is a non-profit organization that provides programs and services for individuals with autism and other developmental, intellectual and physical disabilities.

In the last year, the organization has expanded services including: successful partnerships with Whole Foods Market and Barnes and Noble to create inclusive monthly events.

Our Place Art Executive Director Angela Freeman Hunter said 2023 donation/sponsorships can directly help the organization support individuals in the community and make it easier for their families to locate, obtain and use the community resources that are available to them.

Contributions, which can be made at www.ourplaceart.com, can provide the following programs: arts and garden program, seasonal camps, life-skills/vocational program and family and community programs.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Joe Sturgill
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake
Contractors said they are on track to finish the extension of Jake Thomas road five months...
Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Kamal Hadden returns an interception for a touchdown against South Carolina
Kamal Hadden undergoes season-ending surgery
Josh Heupel is 2-0 as Tennessee Head Coach against Kentucky
Vols remain confident heading into Kentucky
Practice at Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Ice Bears ready for “Hockey Top” on Friday
Tennessee opens the season against Florida A&M
Lady Vols strengthening perimeter presence in 2023