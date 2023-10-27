Bowling event continues to strike support for those with autism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our Place Art Organization held its fifth annual Bowl for Autism at Maple Hall Thursday night. The event supports individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

It's a neat event each year that does so much to help those with Autism Spectrum Disorder @OurPlaceArtTN held it's annual Bowl For Autism event Thursday at Maple Hall Lanes. Our Place Art Executive Director Angela Freeman Hunter talks about the organization's objective @wvlt pic.twitter.com/sWtx5etDrO — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) October 27, 2023

Our Place Art Organization is a non-profit organization that provides programs and services for individuals with autism and other developmental, intellectual and physical disabilities.

In the last year, the organization has expanded services including: successful partnerships with Whole Foods Market and Barnes and Noble to create inclusive monthly events.

Our Place Art Executive Director Angela Freeman Hunter said 2023 donation/sponsorships can directly help the organization support individuals in the community and make it easier for their families to locate, obtain and use the community resources that are available to them.

Contributions, which can be made at www.ourplaceart.com, can provide the following programs: arts and garden program, seasonal camps, life-skills/vocational program and family and community programs.

