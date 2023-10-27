Child care centers struggle to stay open in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Childcare centers across the state are struggling to stay open and pay their staff after pandemic relief funding ended in September.

Experts say data shows losing that government funding could lead to as many as 90,000 kids without childcare in Tennessee and approximately 1,200 programs in the state could shut down.

“The needs for childcare have changed dramatically over the last 40-plus years,” said Ellie Kittrell, Director of Early Care and Education Systems for United Way Knoxville.

Finding good childcare has become harder than ever in today’s world. Kittrell says there are fewer options for parents and the ones that are available are all challenging to afford.

“The recommendation percentage of the household income is actually at seven percent. Most families in Knox County are paying over 30 percent of their household income for childcare,” Kittrell explains.

Now, the White House is asking Congress for $56 billion in disaster relief spending, with $16 billion of those dollars going toward keeping daycares open.

“It’s a bandaid on a bullet wound. That’s a great way to describe it. But we do need that money. We need every ounce of that funding to get us through while we’re continuing to work on larger systemic solutions to the childcare crisis,” Kittrell said.

Some elementary schools rely on funding for aftercare programs, like Sarah Moore Green Magnet School.

Director of After After School Programs Mia Otting said, “Particularly at our school, we get the 21st-century grant, which means that a lot of families who wouldn’t be able to come to an after-school program get to come for free.”

Otting said they do activities with the kids to help keep them active and help them with homework if they need it. “The growth that you see with the kids that are able to come is something great that is tangible,” Otting said.

Kittrell said the United Way is working on more options to provide more childcare options for the local community.

