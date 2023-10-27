Clay Co. man arrested on several charges including kidnapping

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Manchester Police Department arrested a Clay County man on several charges.

Kenneth Grubb, 33, faces a list of charges, including failure to appear, contempt of court and non-payment of court fees.

Officers said Grubb was also wanted on federal charges, including kidnapping.

He was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

