Clay Co. man arrested on several charges including kidnapping

Manchester PD arrested a man on multiple charges
Manchester PD arrested a man on multiple charges(Clay County Detention Center)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Manchester Police Department arrested a Clay County man on several charges.

Kenneth Grubb, 33, faces a list of charges, including failure to appear, contempt of court and non-payment of court fees.

Officers said Grubb was also wanted on federal charges, including kidnapping.

He was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

