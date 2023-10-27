Country music star Darius Rucker honored with humanitarian award

Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Kristin Nelson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE (WMBF/Gray News) – Country music star Darius Rucker was recently recognized for his humanitarian efforts.

Rucker was given the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award on Monday while he was a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The award recognizes a person who has served with community leadership, financial support, personal volunteerism, and advocacy.

When accepting the award, Rucker said his mother was the one who inspired his passion for giving back.

“When I was a kid, she instilled in us that you help people—not people that are less fortunate; you help people that need help,” Rucker said. “We grew up in a really poor neighborhood with not much and, you know, there was no reason for me to believe that I was gonna be here and make it. But she always instilled in me, ‘Believe in yourself, you can do whatever you want.’”

One of the ways that the South Carolina native gives back to the community is through his Monday after the Masters charity event in Myrtle Beach. It has generated millions of dollars for children’s educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program, according to the event’s website.

Rucker has also co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston. It’s another effort directly inspired by his mother, who was a MUSC nurse.

