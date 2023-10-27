Elementary student hit while trying to get on bus, KCSO confirms

A 7-year-old was hit while trying to get on the bus Thursday, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 7-year-old was hit when he was trying to get on a bus Thursday morning, according to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

John Jaeger, 61, was driving on E Hendron Chapel Road when he saw the school bus with yellow flashing lights but did not see a stop sign, according to the report.

“I guess I didn’t slow down enough,” Jaeger told the responding officer. “I’m not saying I’m innocent here, I understand I’m not.”

The boy was able to walk to the stretcher and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with minor injuries.

The students who were on the bus already were transferred to another one and taken to school at New Hopewell Elementary School.

Jaeger is facing reckless driving and disregarding a bus signal charges.

