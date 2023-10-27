Hamblen County Lieutenant reflects on losing mother and house in fire

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eddie Hefner has been a lieutenant and employee with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office for more than 25 years.

Usually, he’s the one who is running to the front lines of tragedy offering a helping hand, but now it’s him that’s the one being cared for.

Sunday afternoon Hefner went out to get himself and his mother dinner, when just minutes later he got a call saying that his house was on fire.

Hefner’s 70-year-old mother was pulled out from the burning home by first responders but due to severe smoke inhalation died at the hospital just a few days later.

“She was just a selfless person,” said Hefner.

Now the longtime lieutenant is dealing with the loss of his home, most of his belongings, and one of the closest people in his life.

“I’m kind of lost. I’ve basically taken care of her here since May of 2017. So taking care of mom has been a part of who I am and now there’s a void for sure,” said Hefner.

People around East Tennessee have started a GoFundMe to help Hefner and his family with future expenses while they try to figure out their next steps. You can donate by clicking this link.

