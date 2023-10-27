Hamblen County Lieutenant reflects on losing mother and house in fire

Lt. Eddie Hefner is in the process of planning his mothers funeral and finding a new home after a house fire Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Eddie Hefner is in the process of planning his mothers funeral and finding a new home after a house fire Sunday afternoon.
By Sam Luther
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eddie Hefner has been a lieutenant and employee with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office for more than 25 years.

Usually, he’s the one who is running to the front lines of tragedy offering a helping hand, but now it’s him that’s the one being cared for.

Sunday afternoon Hefner went out to get himself and his mother dinner, when just minutes later he got a call saying that his house was on fire.

Hefner’s 70-year-old mother was pulled out from the burning home by first responders but due to severe smoke inhalation died at the hospital just a few days later.

“She was just a selfless person,” said Hefner.

Now the longtime lieutenant is dealing with the loss of his home, most of his belongings, and one of the closest people in his life.

“I’m kind of lost. I’ve basically taken care of her here since May of 2017. So taking care of mom has been a part of who I am and now there’s a void for sure,” said Hefner.

People around East Tennessee have started a GoFundMe to help Hefner and his family with future expenses while they try to figure out their next steps. You can donate by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Joe Sturgill
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Contractors said they are on track to finish the extension of Jake Thomas road five months...
Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Lots of Halloween fun this weekend for you and your family!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Warm weekend ahead of cold front early next week
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
Well above average weekend with a big cool down ahead
A high school basketball coach caught with pot. Plus, Dolly plans to debut her new album in...
TN In Ten 10-27-23
Jacob is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun