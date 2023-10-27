International Save A Live Tour comes to Tellico Plains High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Oct. 30 the International Save A Life Tour will be making its way to Tellico Plains High School.

The tour is a safe driving program designed to teach students about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving through the use of hands-on virtual reality simulators.

The day is planned to run from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. with hands-on Virtual Reality Driving experiences.

The Save A Life Tour provides safe driving educational services to several organizations including The Department of Defense, Connecticut D.O.T., New Hampshire Highway Safety, Michigan Highway Safety, Tennessee Highway Safety and more to inform students on the dangers of driving impaired and distracted.

