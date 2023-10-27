‘It’s not just about the taping’ | Sports medicine in the world of football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Athletic training has had a spotlight put on it over the past year, especially in the world of football. Sports medicine is not just highlighted on the professional level, but at every other level all the way down to elementary ball.

“Football really wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for athletic trainers, because everyone would be too hurt,” said LaDawn Wolfe, a certified athletic trainer with Johnson University.

A lot of fans pay attention to the action and when a player goes down with an injury, a silence falls over the crowd. But, applause erupts when that player walks off the field. Little do the viewers know what goes into making sure those players are alright and can get off the field.

“You start thinking of what’s going to go, like what’s going to be your assessment when you get to that athlete and stuff,” said Wolfe. “All that is already rolling through your mind before you actually get to them and then you start with what is hurting. You ask them what they feel.”

There is so much more to athletic trainers than just taping and keeping players hydrated. They are medical professionals and facilitate physical therapy, rehabilitation and can take care of normal sicknesses that occur as well.

“There’s a lot of people that just don’t realize that Knox County Schools, the schools within the OrthoTennessee sports medicine program, they have a medically licensed personnel on their sidelines on Friday nights. It’s not just about the taping, it’s so much more than that,” Scott Byrd, OrthoTennessee’s Director of Sports Medicine Outreach, said.

We have seen some scary injuries on the field where in some cases, athletic trainers have saved lives. The difference in saving lives comes down to preparation.

“Its really just planning and preparation. Knowing what to do when an injury occurs is what sets us apart from where we were 30 years ago,” Byrd said.

