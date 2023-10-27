Knoxville’s Back Yard Burgers closing after 35 years

On Friday, loyal customers flocked to the family-operated restaurant for one last time.
Knoxville’s Back Yard Burgers closing after 35 years
By Caroline Mueller
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 35 years, David Broyles, owner and operator of the Knoxville location of Back Yard Burgers, found his passion in caring for others. On Friday, the family-operated business closed its doors for good.

“The reason I got into the business was because of people. I love people. I love to visit with people. I love to serve people,” said Broyles.

He commended his staff and customers for their loyalty to him and his wife Natalie’s business over the years.

“I cannot say enough about the people that I work with - the Backyard Burger family,” said Broyles. “It has gotten smaller, but they are a wonderful group and they’ve been very loyal and they care about people and putting out a good product.”

Unfortunately, employment numbers are part of why the popular restaurant must close.

“To be really honest, one of the reasons we are having to close is because we don’t have, and have not for quite some time, had enough employees,” said Broyles.

He said his kids were practically raised in the restaurant and they have endless happy memories from over the years. While Broyles is sad to see the end of an era, he said he plans to enjoy retirement with those closest to him. He hopes to travel Tennessee and the entire country with his wife and grandkids now that he has the time.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Joe Sturgill
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake
Contractors said they are on track to finish the extension of Jake Thomas road five months...
Jake Thomas Connector construction ahead of schedule in Pigeon Forge
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on W. Emory Road near Holgate Lane...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Burn permits are required Oct. 15-May 15 in Tennessee.
Tennessee sets burn permit requirement as risk of wildfires increase
Ben's 'All Vol' Forecast
Warm weekend ahead of cold front early next week
CDC data shows that 1 in 3 American adults have Prediabetes, and 80% of them don’t know it
You might have prediabetes, and you might not even know it
A 7-year-old was hit while trying to get on the bus Thursday, according to officials with the...
Elementary student hit while trying to get on bus, KCSO confirms