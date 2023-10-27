Knoxville’s Back Yard Burgers closing after 35 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 35 years, David Broyles, owner and operator of the Knoxville location of Back Yard Burgers, found his passion in caring for others. On Friday, the family-operated business closed its doors for good.

“The reason I got into the business was because of people. I love people. I love to visit with people. I love to serve people,” said Broyles.

He commended his staff and customers for their loyalty to him and his wife Natalie’s business over the years.

“I cannot say enough about the people that I work with - the Backyard Burger family,” said Broyles. “It has gotten smaller, but they are a wonderful group and they’ve been very loyal and they care about people and putting out a good product.”

Unfortunately, employment numbers are part of why the popular restaurant must close.

“To be really honest, one of the reasons we are having to close is because we don’t have, and have not for quite some time, had enough employees,” said Broyles.

He said his kids were practically raised in the restaurant and they have endless happy memories from over the years. While Broyles is sad to see the end of an era, he said he plans to enjoy retirement with those closest to him. He hopes to travel Tennessee and the entire country with his wife and grandkids now that he has the time.

