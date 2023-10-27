Maryville police arrest man attempting to rob bank, city officials say

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested during a bank robbery Friday, according to officials with the City of Maryville.

Police responded to the CBBC Bank after a holdup alarm was triggered.

Bank employees told police the robbery was in progress. When they arrived, they found the man wearing a face mask and sunglasses, according to officials.

“We responded in an abundance of caution that there could be more than one until we were confident there were no other perpetrators at large,” Police Chief Tony Crisp said. “I commend the employees of CBBC bank for their professional and calm response during this very tense situation.”

Juan Anders Valle from Marble, North Carolina was arrested without incident, according to officials.

He was being held on a $50,000 bond and his hearing is set for Oct. 31.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown, which is part of the protocol.

The FBI was also contacted to start their own investigation since banks are federally insured.

