Mayor issues day of mourning in Sevier County to remember former sheriff

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County was in a day of mourning on Friday to honor former sheriff Ron ‘Hoss’ Seals.

He lost his battle with cancer just 13 months after leaving the office.

Friday, folks gathered outside the courthouse to remember his life. At 11 a.m. the county’s historic bell rang for five minutes in his memory.

“We were friends and I had a business. He was one of my great customers and I’ve known him forever. Man dedicated his life to law enforcement in Sevier County,” said Jeff Sims.

Many remembered how Seals dedicated his life to making Sevier Co. a better place to live and work.

Current Sheriff Michael Hodges called Seals an innovator. The county leaned on Seals expertise when designing the new Sevier Courts Building which is currently under construction.

“He’s an expert that they called upon for advice when they’re looking for things in the development phase of the courts building itself,” said Hodges.

Mayor Larry Waters said he and Seals went to Sevier County High School together and they built a lifelong friendship. He said that Seals will be remembered for a lifetime of service.

“He loved every minute he was sheriff, he enjoyed being sheriff, he enjoyed helping people and that’s what he did,” said Waters.

Seals saw the building he worked in for more than 40 years renamed in his honor.

“It’s sad that we lost him because we’ve lost a mentor, we’ve lost a person whose opinion everyone valued and who loved this county,” said Waters.

Now the county flag flies at half staff in his memory.

“Sad day for his wife and his family in the sheriff’s department, family here and in the county, in the community and here to jail in the courthouse and all these elected officials. He’ll be sadly missed. But he’ll never be forgotten,” said Sims.

Services for Seals will be on Thursday at First Baptist Church Sevierville with the receiving of friends from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A Masonic Service will follow at 7.

A funeral procession will leave the church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday for Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens in Pigeon Forge.

Sevier County leaders gather outside the Sevier County Courthouse to remember the life of Ron Seals who served as sheriff for 15 years. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

