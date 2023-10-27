Nashville native hosts SNL: ‘He’s just a kid from Old Hickory’

“I don’t think he will ever change,” Carol said. “And if he tries to change, I will have a talk with him.”
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on...
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Courtney Allen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You may be seeing a familiar face on Saturday Night Live this weekend on WSMV4.

The host is a Nashville comedian, and his parents will be watching from their home in Hermitage. WSMV4 sat down with them ahead of their son’s big night.

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze was once an opening act at Zanie’s in Nashville. Then, he moved on up to the Ryman.

“We are from here,” Nate’s dad, Stephen Bargatze said. “The Ryman, that is just history. We thought about what a great honor that is.”

Then, Nate sold out the Opry and broke the attendance record at Bridgestone Arena.

“We thought, ‘Come on,’” Stephen said. “How can you top that? But he did when we got that call.”

Previous
Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze to host Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters performing

That FaceTime call made his parents’ jaws drop.

“He said that he is hosting SNL,” his mom, Carol, said. “We didn’t know what to think or say.”

Saturday Night Live is the show they grew up watching.

“It is just pride and joy that people love our son,” Stephen said. “He is just a kid from Old Hickory.”

That kid from Old Hickory has now been on Netflix, a couple of late night shows and has sold out shows all over the world. His mom said he has always stayed true to himself, only performing clean comedy.

And he has taken his family along for the ride, particularly his dad, who is a magician and comedian himself.

“Being that I love comedy and have made a good living doing this, he is taking it to such a different level,” Stephen said.

Nate’s parents said he will never forget where he came from as he takes center stage this weekend on SNL.

“For us, I don’t know if it can go any higher,” Stephen said.

