Sevier County mourns the loss of former sheriff Ronald “Hoss” Seals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters issued a proclamation declaring Friday, Oct. 27 a day of mourning to remember the life of former sheriff Ronald “Hoss” Seals, who passed away on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Seals served as sheriff for just over 15 years in Sevier County from 2007 to 2022, capping a 49-year career in law enforcement. Mayor Waters has called on members of the Sevier County community to pray for Seal’s widow, Wanda Seals, and all their friends and family who were affected by the death of Seals.

“Sheriff Seals was an incredible person that I was blessed to not just call a colleague but a dear friend,” said Mayor Waters. “His contributions to the law enforcement community are endless. We lost a great man who served Sevier County tirelessly and loved his community intensely. We will miss “Hoss” and pray for comfort for his family, friends, and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time.”

As part of the planned day of mourning, the official flag of Sevier County will fly at half-staff until the end of the day, and the 1896 Bell atop the Historic Sevier County will ring a solemn toll for five minutes starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

