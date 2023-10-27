Some spooky ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Saturday, October 28:

Monsters are heading to the museum this Saturday. You and the family can head over to the East Tennessee History Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There’ll be Halloween-themed children’s crafts, story time and walking tours. Your treat bags will be filled as you trick-or-treat your way around The Voices of the Land gallery. The event is free for the entire family.

Ijams Nature Center is hosting an Enchanted Forest Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dress in your favorite Halloween costume and enjoy arts and crafts, games and so much more! You’ll also be able to meet several creatures as you explore the forest. Tickets are $7 online and $10 in person for an individual, but group rates are also offered. Don’t forget your trick-or-treat bag for the candy!

Fall colors are really beginning to pop across the higher elevations and will be near peak this weekend. There’s no better way to see them than to head down to Tellico Plains for the Cherohala Skyway Festival on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and going until 5 p.m. There will be arts and crafts, living history, plenty of food, painting a pumpkin and axe throwing. Horse-drawn carriage rides, hay rides, a petting zoo, live music and so much more! It’s free to attend, but there will be a $5 parking fee.

Sunday, October 29:

Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Festival is returning to Dandridge this weekend. The weather will be perfect to head outdoors and enjoy food, drinks, hot air balloons, a kids’ fair and more! There will be15 to 20 hot air balloons on display from across the country, with the balloons beginning to glow as night draws near. Ticket prices range from $5-25 with the event happening both Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

